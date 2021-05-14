A group of hackers DarkSide, which, according to the US authorities, carried out an attack on the American Colonial Pipeline, decided to disband. Writes about this The Wall Street Journal.

According to the American publication, the members of the association took this step due to the fact that they are increasingly being pressured by law enforcement agencies and Washington. It is also noted that the hackers informed their colleagues from other groups about the loss of access to the infrastructure they need to carry out criminal activities.

Earlier, Colonial Pipeline completely restored fuel supplies on the east coast of the United States after a hacker attack by a ransomware virus. According to the company, the entire pipeline system has been safely restarted, after which it will take several days for the supply chains to return to normal.

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, announced that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN journalists claimed that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyber attack. US President Joe Biden stressed that Moscow is not behind the incident. However, at the same time, the American leader believes that the cybercriminals who perpetrated the attack “are on the territory of Russia.”