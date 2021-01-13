Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 could have moved to Barcelona. Former president of the blue garnet, Joan Laporta, spoke about the failed transfer to Marca.

The functionary remembered how in 2003 the club was preparing to buy the Brazilian Ronaldinho and the Mexican Rafael Marquez, and the latter’s agents offered them the services of the young Portuguese. The mediator said that Ronaldo is being bought by Manchester United for 19 million euros, but Sporting is ready to give him to Barcelona for 17 million.

Laporta said that at that time they considered such an investment inappropriate, as they were looking for an attacking player in the central zone, and not on the flank. The former Barcelona president said he did not regret that decision.

As a result, Ronaldo moved to Manchester United, with which he won the Champions League and three English championships, and six years later he became a player of Real Madrid. Since 2018, the Portuguese has been playing for Juventus. The forward has five Golden Balls.