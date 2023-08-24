SHOT: 10 bodies found at Prigozhin’s plane crash site in Tver region

All ten bodies were found at the crash site of an Embraer Legacy plane in the Tver region, where businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin could allegedly be. It became known Telegram-SHOT channel.

The channel cites an unnamed source. Other details of the situation are not specified.

The plane crash near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region became known on the evening of August 23. The business jet was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

The Investigative Committee of Russia (IC RF) opened a criminal case under Article 263 (“Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to RBC, the investigation will check all versions of what happened. Among them are pilot error, technical problems and external influences.