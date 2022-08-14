CTV News: Injured during a lecture in New York, writer Rushdie is taken off a ventilator and talks

British writer Salman Rushdie, who was attacked in New York, has been removed from artificial lung ventilation (ALV) and can talk. This is reported by the TV channel CTV News referring to writer’s agent Andrew Wylie.

No other details about Rushdie’s condition were given. It also became known that 24-year-old suspect Hadi Matar pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder.

Earlier, Rushdie was put on a ventilator because the consequences of the assassination were too serious. It is likely that Salman will lose one eye, the nerves in his arm are damaged, he also received a blow to the liver, which is also damaged, ”said the representative of the writer.

The attack on 75-year-old Salman Rushdie took place on Friday, August 12, during a lecture in New York. The writer received at least 10 stab wounds. The attacker was arrested. The suspect was taken into custody without bail.