“Business Online”: Voronkov, who plays in the NHL, experiences discomfort due to life in the USA

Russian forward of the National Hockey League (NHL) Columbus Blue Jackets Dmitry Voronkov was dissatisfied with life in the USA. This became known Telegram– channel “Business Online”.

According to the source, the 23-year-old hockey player experiences discomfort due to life in the country. It is noted that Voronkov is also not confident in himself due to his lack of knowledge of the English language. Because of this, the athlete continues to contact Ak Bars Kazan.

Voronkov signed a contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in May 2023. He was selected by the team in the fourth round of the NHL draft, 114th overall, but did not play a single match for the club and returned to Ak Bars.

Voronkov has played for Ak Bars since February 2019. During this time, he played 232 matches, in which he scored 99 points. As part of the Russian national team, the striker also became a silver medalist at the 2022 Olympic Games.