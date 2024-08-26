After Durov’s arrest in France, his girlfriend Yulia Vavilova disappeared

Relatives of the girlfriend of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, crypto coach Yulia Vavilova, who was allegedly with him when he was detained in France, reported her disappearance. This is written by Telegram-Baza channel.

As the girl’s relatives noted, two days ago Vavilova spoke with her mother, and on August 25 she stopped answering calls. Her father contacted her on August 2, her birthday. He said that the girl was planning to visit France.

Earlier it became known that 24-year-old Vavilova lived in the Moscow district of Chertanovo before moving to Dubai. Over the past few years, the girl was in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on the same dates as Pavel Durov. However, the founder of Telegram was not noticed in her social networks.

Durov’s arrest at Le Bourget Airport was reported on the evening of August 24. The Russian businessman is accused of unwillingness to cooperate with the French government. According to local laws, the billionaire faces up to 20 years in prison.