Telegraph: Founder and CFO Mozart quarreled over donations

The founder of the American private military company (PMC) “Mozart” Andrew Milbourne and financial director of PMC Andrew Bain quarreled over donations. The newspaper writes about it Telegraph.

According to the publication, the PMC is funded by donations, the use of these funds is not regulated in any way. Bain accused Milbourne of misappropriation, embezzlement and mistranslation of donations received by Mozart.

In turn, Milbourne in social networks reposted a link to an article by a blogger who accuses Bain of allegedly having links with the Russian government and trying to sell half of the PMCs to the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Earlier it was reported that PMC “Mozart” hopes to conclude a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) for the training of the military.