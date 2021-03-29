The White House is working with American companies to introduce so-called passports or certificates for US residents who have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection. It is reported by The Washington Post.

The development of vaccination passports is largely the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and Human Services. The White House is the coordinator of the actions of federal agencies in this matter.

It is noted that free documents can be obtained using smartphone applications, which will display special codes.

The American authorities intend to develop computer systems that will be difficult to hack and certificates that will not be forged. The initiative is expected to force many US residents who oppose vaccination to get vaccinated.

Earlier it was reported that Russia was engaged in the development of a draft vaccination certificate in two languages ​​- Russian and English. It is intended for people vaccinated with Russian coronavirus vaccines. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the Ministry of Health is the lead agency for the implementation of the assigned tasks.