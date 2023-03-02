“Military Thought” announced the development of the Russian Federation of new operations with nuclear weapons to protect against the United States

Russia is developing a new type of military operations using nuclear weapons to protect against potential aggression from the United States. About it wrote Russian magazine for military leaders “Military Thought”, published by the Ministry of Defense of the country.

The article notes that the United States is losing its leading position in the world over time, which they consider Russia to be guilty of. As a result, Washington’s aggression against Moscow is growing. The authors of the material suggested that the United States plans to destroy Russia as part of a “Strategic (global) multi-sphere operation.”

As part of the operation, the Pentagon means defeating at least 65-70 percent of Russian strategic nuclear forces using a conventional instantaneous global strike, neutralizing Russian nuclear weapons carriers using a global missile defense system, and inflicting the minimum sufficient nuclear strike on Russia to destroy it.

To counteract this, plans in Russia are developing a “strategic deterrence force operation.” Such actions involve the use of “modern strategic offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, taking into account the latest military technologies.”