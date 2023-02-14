“Sport-Express”: Roman Kostomarov has a fever after surgery on his hands

It became known about the deterioration of the Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov after surgery on his hands. This was reported with reference to a source close to the situation. “Sport Express”.

The source confirmed that the athlete’s hands were amputated. It is specified that the operation was successful, but the 46-year-old former skater had a fever. Presumably stress was the cause.

On February 14, KP.RU, citing a source in medical circles, stated that Kostomarov had undergone a second operation and both hands had been amputated. The mother of the athlete Valentina denied this information. The Mash Telegram channel reported that the doctors managed to stop the infection in time and the skater had several fingers removed from his hands. February 7 Telegram-channel 112 wrote that the skater had his left foot amputated.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on 10 January. He was diagnosed with left-sided pneumonia in combination with influenza B.