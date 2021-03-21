In the Penza region, the governor of the region, Ivan Belozertsev, was detained. This became known to REN TV.

Before the arrest, the officials and his sons were searched. According to the TV channel, we can talk about the investigation of a criminal case of abuse of office.

So far, according to unconfirmed information, Belozertsev could have been involved in the conclusion of state contracts with companies that he patronized.

The press secretary of the Penza governor, when asked to comment on the detention of Belozertsev, replied RIA News, which does not have data on the actions of power structures. Investigative actions with the governor are also reported by TASS…