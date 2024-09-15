Counterintelligence detained Colonel Zloy while attempting to escape from the SVO zone

The acting commander of the 87th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 1st Brigade of the 51st Combined Arms Army was detained at the administrative border of the LPR by military counterintelligence. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Two Majors”.

This unit included the deceased soldiers with the call signs Ernest and Goodwin, specialized UAV operators who were transferred to attack aircraft.