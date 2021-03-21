Six people were detained as part of the investigation into the case of the Governor of the Penza Region, Ivan Belozertsev. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the source.

With whom exactly the investigative actions are being carried out is not specified.

The detention of Belozertsev became known earlier on March 21. The official and his sons were searched. According to investigators, the official received more than 30 million rubles in bribes from Boris Shpigel, who heads the Biotek group of pharmaceutical companies, his wife and director of Pharmacy, Anton Koloskov.

For bribes “Biotek” received advantages in the conclusion of government contracts and procurement at the expense of the budget for healthcare institutions of the region