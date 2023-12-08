The Russian military destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters with US insignia near Bogdanovka in the DPR

Several soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with chevrons depicting the US flag were killed near the village of Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The commander of one of the detachments of the North-V unit of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign “Chibilia” spoke about this, writes RIA News.

The military man demonstrated chevrons from fighters liquidated in Ukrainian positions. “And these are most likely mercenaries,” he pointed out.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine faces a shortage of personnel to continue the conflict. According to Ukrainian Armed Forces lieutenant Dmitry Kostyuk, foreign mercenaries do not fully understand what awaits them in Ukraine when they sign contracts, and terminate them after they see real battles.