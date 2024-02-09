Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: air defense intercepted and destroyed 3 UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the Bryansk region

Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk region. Reports this RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department clarified that Russian air defenses stopped tonight an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to “carry out a terrorist attack” using an aircraft-type drone against targets on Russian territory. As a result, the drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk region.

On the night of Friday, February 9, air defense systems shot down 19 drones over Russian territory. The drones tried to attack several regions of Russia at once: the Kursk, Bryansk and Oryol regions, as well as the Krasnodar Territory. Six drones were destroyed over the Black Sea. Later it became known that the drone was hit over the Bryansk region.