RIA Novosti: MiG-31K “Dagger” destroyed the Patriot air defense system in Kyiv from an air ambush

The carrier of Russian hypersonic missiles “Dagger” MiG-31K destroyed the American anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) Patriot in Kyiv from an air ambush. About it RIA News said an informed source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the speed characteristics of the missiles make it possible to reach military facilities in Ukraine in a matter of minutes. Therefore, targets like Patriot SAMs do not have time to change position after firing or load new missiles into launchers. “In fact, due to the speed of the Kinzhal, the US air defense systems were suddenly hit from an air ambush,” he explained, adding that the enemy’s combat crews could not take any action to protect their systems.

On May 16, Russian forces launched a massive attack on military installations in Kyiv. Later, the United States acknowledged the damage to the Patriot air defense system during the strike. According to CNN sources, Washington is still assessing the extent of the damage. Military expert Alexei Leonkov said the Patriot used all of its ammunition in an attempt to shoot down the Russian Kinzhal.