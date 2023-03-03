The PMC “Wagner” announced the destruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine almost all bridges on the outskirts of Artemovsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) destroyed almost all the bridges on the outskirts of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was announced by one of the fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”, reports RIA News.

“When retreating, the Ukrainian army blows up everything, destroys infrastructure. In this way they want to detain us, ”said the Wagnerian.

Earlier, the founder of PMC Evgeny Prigozhin recorded a video message in which he stated that Artemovsk was practically surrounded. He also appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with a request to allow the elderly and children to leave the city.