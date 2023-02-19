RIA Novosti: Russian Armed Forces destroyed the American AN / TPQ radar near Kherson

Russian gunners destroyed an American radar station (RLS) AN / TPQ-36 in the Kherson region, as well as a pickup truck carrying it. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source in the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia.

According to him, the American-made station was detected and suppressed on February 18 near the settlement of Daryevka. Four Ukrainian servicemen were killed during the shelling, another one was injured.

Also, the interlocutor of the agency became aware of the destruction of the Ukrainian howitzer MSTA-B and ammunition for it. “Losses: six military dead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), two wounded,” he said.

Earlier, Jan Gagin, an adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that the supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk was almost completely blocked. The settlement fell into an operational encirclement, and the Russian military continued the offensive within its boundaries. Heavy fighting continues there.