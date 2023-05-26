“RV” announced the destruction of fighters of the simulating action of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of the battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine OPFOR

It became known about the destruction of fighters of the 214th separate special battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) OPFOR, created by the US Army, imitating the actions of Russian troops. This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that in Lviv, a Ukrainian serviceman from OPFOR Oleg Chasnik, who died near Artemivsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine – Bakhmut), was buried. In addition, the other day there was information about the destruction in the Kharkov region of Andrei Kovalenko, who served in the same battalion.

It is specified that the OPFOR special battalion was created in Ukraine in 2016 at the initiative of US Army instructors. He specializes in simulating the actions of the enemy in the conditions of military exercises.

Earlier it was reported that Bogdan Khodakovsky, who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in pole vaulting, a member of the Kiev athletics team, was eliminated near Artemivsk, who became a sniper of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ended up in the Bakhmut meat grinder.