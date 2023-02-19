NHK: They wanted to invite Zelensky to the G7 summit in Japan

The Japanese government is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima. This was reported by the NHK TV channel, citing its own sources.

It is noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese may also be invited to the event. It is planned that they will take part in discussions within the framework of the Quadripartite Security Dialogue (QUAD).

Japan is chairing the G7 this year and will host its summit in Hiroshima in May.

Earlier it was reported that the foreign ministers of the G7 countries agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and strengthen sanctions against Russia. It also became known that the United States and representatives of the G7 will introduce a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation on February 24. They will affect areas in respect of which restrictions have already been introduced. In particular, they are aimed at the military-industrial complex (MIC) and the supply of high-tech equipment.