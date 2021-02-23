Former US President Donald Trump, after the summit with DPRK head Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, suggested that the North Korean leader “throw” him home. This is reported by CNN with reference to a former Trump administration employee.

According to him, the ex-president wanted Kim Jong-un to fly on the American leader’s airliner from Vietnam to the DPRK. At the same time, the former head of the White House did not warn his advisers about such a decision, they were “shocked” by Trump’s actions. It is noted that Trump considered this gesture as a service to the “friend”, as it would help Kim Jong-un significantly reduce the time spent on returning home. Nevertheless, the head of the DPRK refused such a proposal.

Sources from among the former US officials also noted that the flight could pose a serious threat to the American side.

Earlier, Trump said that he and the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un have a good relationship. The former American leader said that he is often asked if it is awful that he maintains good relations with the DPRK leader. However, according to him, it is, on the contrary, wonderful. Trump also said that if he had not won the 2016 presidential election, there would have been a war between the United States and North Korea, in which millions of people would have died.