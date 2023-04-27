Ajansspor: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to part ways with his fiancé Georgina Rodriguez

Saudi Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to part ways with his fiancé Georgina Rodriguez. This is reported by the TV channel CM with reference to Ajansspor.

It became known that the 38-year-old football player does not like the fact that the girl spends her day in shopping centers. “That’s why she’s annoying. She spends and spends and spends money doing nothing else,” said a friend of Ronaldo’s mother.

On January 18, the Daily Mail reported that the footballer was unable to find a sushi chef for his home in the Portuguese region of Quinta da Marinha. Ronaldo and his fiancee want the chef to be able to cook traditional Portuguese dishes, sushi, and dishes from other countries.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced their engagement in 2018. The football player brings up daughters Alana Martin and Bella Esmeralda, common with Georgina, as well as three children from surrogate mothers – Cristiano Jr., Eva and Mateo.