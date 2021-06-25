Germany will tighten the rules of entry for Russians arriving in the country from Sunday, June 27. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the document of the German-Russian forum.

It is clarified that Russian citizens crossing the border of a European country will now have to undergo a two-week quarantine without the possibility of early termination. In addition, from the source it became known about Germany’s desire to suspend ground and air communications with Russia.

In May, the German missions announced the start of accepting applications for Schengen visas from Russians from June 1. It was noted that obtaining a visa will allow citizens to travel to Germany when the restrictions on entry to the country in force for Russians are lifted, and the application is possible under certain conditions.

In addition, in May, Germany eased restrictions on the entry of travelers into the country – tourists vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 were exempted from taking a PCR test and quarantine when crossing the border.