Match TV: Ferencvaros offered coach Stanislav Cherchesov a contract extension

Ferencvaros offered the Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov a contract extension. It became known “Match TV”.

According to the source of the publication, the club’s management wants to keep the specialist so that he continues to achieve high results. It is noted that Cherchesov is thinking about the proposal and will soon make a decision.

Cherchesov signed a contract with the team on December 20, 2021. Under his leadership, the club became the champion of Hungary, and also won the Hungarian Cup.

Since 2016, Cherchesov has been the head coach of the Russian national team. Together with him, the national team reached the quarterfinals of the home world championship. The coach left the post after the team’s unsuccessful performance at the European Championship in 2021.