Sport24: football player Artem Dzyuba wanted to continue his career in the Russian club

Football player Artem Dziuba wanted to continue his career in the Russian club. The desire of the player became known Sport24.

According to the source, at the moment the negotiations on the transfer are suspended. Representatives of the 34-year-old player intend to resume communication with foreign teams after the end of the 2022 World Cup, which takes place in Qatar. It is noted that at the same time, the priority option for a football player is to continue his career in Russia.

On December 6, forward of the Cypriot “Aris” Alexander Kokorin discussed the future of Dziuba. He stated that he had heard about a possible invitation of a football player to one of the Cypriot clubs as a coach.

From August to November 2022, Dziuba played for the Turkish club Adana Demirspor. As part of the team, he played five matches in which he scored one goal. The football player decided to terminate the contract with the team, as he did not receive enough playing time.