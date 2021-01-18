Belarus was deprived of the right to host the World Ice Hockey Championship. Reported by TASS citing an unnamed source.

It is specified that the decision was made at a meeting of the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), dedicated to this issue. Where the championship games will now take place is not reported.

On January 16, IIHF President Rene Fasel spoke about the political pressure on the organization. According to him, first of all, it comes from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany – the governments of these countries called for a boycott of the World Cup. In addition, large companies threatened to refuse to sponsor the tournament.

It was originally planned that the tournament will be held in Belarus and Latvia from May 21 to June 6, 2021.