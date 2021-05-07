About 40 key associates of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. This became known Telegram-channel Sota.Vision.

According to the channel, dozens of FBK employees left for Georgia, from where they publish photographs on their social networks, jokingly pointing out in geotags that they are in Dagestan, Saratov, Moscow Region, and so on. In addition, among the subscriptions to Instagram, Navalny’s comrades-in-arms now have accounts of Georgian photographers, the publication points out.

Among those who moved to Georgia, Sota claims, are Ruslan Shaveddinov, Ekaterina Martinovich, Ilya Pakhomov, Olga Guseva, Anastasia Kadetova, Georgy Alburov with his wife Anna Wellikok and others. The reasons for leaving are not reported.

The head of regional headquarters Leonid Volkov called the publication Sota.Vision about the departure of dozens of Navalny’s associates a fake. At the same time, FBK director Ivan Zhdanov noted that a certain number of Navalny’s employees are actually in Georgia now. The editor-in-chief of the Sota.Vision edition, Alexei Obukhov, rejected the claims of Navalny’s comrades-in-arms regarding the publication of his departure on the air of the radio station Echo of Moscow.

“After we asked Ivan Zhdanov and Dmitry Nizovtsev about this on Telegram before publishing, which is important, they read them and did not answer, but the geotags began to disappear. We published this news, I emphasize, without saying anything about emigration, but simply stating the very fact of departure. After that, a big wave of discussions arose, and some political analysts who were friendly to Navalny began to accuse us of being GBs and so on, ”he said.

According to RBC, together with FBK employees, the studio of the YouTube channel about Navalny moved to Georgia. In particular, according to the channel’s interlocutor, “some of the equipment, the most expensive, has already been sent there, the other was not sent due to the inexpediency of sending, since the transportation is too expensive”.

On April 29, the head of Navalny’s regional headquarters, Leonid Volkov, announced the dissolution of their network. According to him, keeping the job in its current form is impossible, because the headquarters in any case will fall under the article on extremism, in connection with which the staff of the headquarters and those who cooperate with them may receive criminal sentences. Volkov also explained that FBK will no longer invest in headquarters, they will continue to operate as independent movements.

The activities of the headquarters were restricted after an uncoordinated action on April 21. Earlier, Navalny had a suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case replaced with a real one. He was arrested on his return from Germany at Sheremetyevo airport. Navalny is serving a sentence in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region.