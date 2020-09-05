President of the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) Alexey Yatsenko in an interview Youtube-channel “Ushatayka” told about the departure of the Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter into “romantic mood” after being defeated by compatriot Magomed Ismailov.

It became known that after the defeat, Emelianenko does not maintain social networks and does not give interviews. “Alexander has just that period when he went back into“ romantic moods ”. When he is ready to train again and continue his fighting career, then it makes sense to think about his future and discuss prospects, ”Yatsenko said.

The fight between Emelianenko and Ismailov took place on July 24 in Sochi as part of the ACA 107 tournament. Ismailov dominated throughout the fight. The referee stopped finishing off Emelianenko who was under him in the third round.