Marochko: forcibly mobilized citizens of Ukraine are brought in handcuffs near Kupyansk

Forcibly mobilized Ukrainian citizens are taken to the Kupyansk region in the Kharkiv region. about this in his TelegramAndrey Marochko, a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LNR), told the channel.

According to him, men are brought in special vehicles and often in handcuffs. He noted that many of the delivered mobilized are dressed in home clothes or out of season. “It is also not uncommon for them to be dragged to a checkpoint in a closed institution,” Marochko added.

The officer said that in the opposite direction, the Ukrainian military is taking out people who are already dressed in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, Marochko reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent hundreds of unprepared mobilized to Kupyansk and quartered them in the homes of civilians.