Shot: Roman Kostomarov has a quarter of his brain affected, critical condition

The condition of the Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov has become critical. It became known Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the source, a quarter of the brain is affected in the 46-year-old athlete: hemorrhage and hematoma in the frontal lobe. In addition, neoplasms were found in the frontal, right occipital and left parietal regions. The skater develops an intracerebral hematoma of the cerebral hemispheres, the infection from otitis media could go to the brain and cause complications.

On February 16, Denis Protsenko, a doctor at a clinic in Kommunarka, reported a significant improvement in Kostomarov’s condition. The specialist clarified that the work of the internal organs of the athlete is starting to recover, and he has been breathing on his own for several days.

Before that, it became known that the figure skater had several operations to amputate limbs. According to Telegram channels 112 and Mash, Kostomarov’s left foot was amputated, as well as several fingers on both hands.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on 10 January. He was diagnosed with left-sided pneumonia in combination with influenza B.