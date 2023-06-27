Central Bank of the Russian Federation: inflation expectations of Russians fell to 10.2%, the lowest values ​​in two years

The Central Bank of Russia announced a decrease in inflation expectations of Russians to 10.2 percent, which is the minimum value over the past two years, according to site regulator.

“According to a survey by inFOM LLC, citizens expect prices to rise by 10.2 percent over the next 12 months,” the Bank of Russia noted.

The median estimate of inflation expectations was 1.3 percent lower than the average for the first quarter of 2023. It is also reported that the price expectations of businesses for the next three months have also declined.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that under the sanctions, the Russian economy managed to recover quickly, thanks to the private sector.