Russia decided to restrict air traffic with Turkey due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country. This is reported by Izvestia with reference to a source in the Ministry of Transport.

It is clarified that the decision will come into force on Monday, April 12, but there will be no complete ban on flights. According to preliminary information, the restriction will affect charter traffic and part of the cargo.

Earlier on April 9, it was reported that the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection planned to discuss the issue of terminating flights with Turkey with representatives of the Federal Air Transport Agency, the Ministry of Transport and Rospotrebnadzor.

On April 7, it became known that several states recognized Turkey as an epidemiologically dangerous country due to the high incidence of coronavirus. Thus, China has banned tourist trips to the country, at the same time canceling Turkish Airlines flights to its territory. Iran also announced a complete stop of air traffic.