Aftonbladet: FIS will extend the suspension of Russian skiers for the new season

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) will extend sanctions against Russians and Belarusians for the new season. The decision became known Aftonbladet.

Swedish cross-country team manager Lars Oeberg said that the FIS refused to lift the suspension from the Russians. “Sweden, together with the Scandinavian countries, supported this position, so we are pleased,” he said.

In September 2022, Swedish skiers opposed the return of Russians to international tournaments. William Poromaa called the possible decision unpleasant and refused to compete with the Russians at the World Cup. World champion Frida Carlsson also noted that she does not support the admission of Russian athletes.

Russian skiers miss international competitions due to FIS sanctions. For the first time, domestic athletes were suspended in March 2022.