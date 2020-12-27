The lawyer of the humorist Yevgeny Petrosyan, Sergei Zhorin, confirmed the information about his client’s debts for the apartment in which the artist’s ex-wife Elena Stepanenko lives. The human rights activist spoke about this in an interview with Channel Five.

“Yevgeny Vaganovich Petrosyan meant that since Elena Stepanenko lives in this apartment, it means that she must maintain it – pay utility bills, major repairs, and tax. (…) But no matter how! Elena Grigorievna was not going to bear the costs, “Zhorin explained the humorist’s debts in the amount of hundreds of thousands of rubles.

At the same time, the lawyer stressed that at the moment the debts have been paid off.

Earlier, Petrosyan’s friend, writer Georgy Terikov, in an interview with “Interlocutor” spoke about the artist’s financial problems due to the coronavirus pandemic and divorce from Elena Stepanenko. Answering a journalist’s question about whether Petrosyan is complaining about the lack of money due to the pandemic, Terikov noted that all the accounts of the humorist were arrested due to a divorce from his wife. In addition, according to the writer, Petrosyan now has no concerts at all.

The financial condition of Petrosyan was in the focus of attention of journalists because of his divorce from Stepanenko. It turned out that the couple through the court divided the jointly acquired property in the amount of 1.5 billion rubles.