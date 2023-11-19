It became known about the debts of Leonid Agutin

Singer Leonid Agutin has accumulated 123.5 thousand rubles in debt for non-payment of housing and communal services, reports Telegram-Mash channel. According to the channel, the artist has not made payments for his apartment in Moscow since 2020.

The artist has been ignoring notices from utility services for the last 2.5 years, so the debt had to be collected through the courts. Agutin was ordered to pay the required amount to the management company.

Earlier it became known that the family of actress Zavorotnyuk owed debts for utilities in Moscow. The debt amounts to 170 thousand rubles, and it is being handled by bailiffs.