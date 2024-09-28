REN TV: two Russians died in a Mi-8 helicopter crash in Pakistan

Two Russians who were pilots were killed in a Mi-8 helicopter crash in Pakistan, reports REN TV with reference to the source.

The crash of a helicopter with Russian pilots, which occurred due to technical reasons near an oil field, became known earlier on Saturday.

According to media reports, there were three Russians on board at the time of the crash. The tragedy occurred in the North Waziristan district of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the border with Afghanistan.

The helicopter belonged to Pakistani oil exploration and production company Mari Petroleum Limited. It was noted that as a result of the tragedy, six people were killed and eight were injured.