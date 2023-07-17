Telegram channel “112”: the pilot of the Su-25 that crashed in the Kuban died

The pilot of the Su-25 that crashed in the Kuban has died. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

Also reports of the death of the pilot lead editions of Baza and Shot. At the same time, earlier the same publications portals that the pilot managed to save. The operational headquarters of the region reported on the evacuation of the pilot.

According to online media updates, the man choked while in the water. Rescuers managed to pull him out of the water in an unconscious state, and already on the shore he died.

The plane crash near Yeysk in the Krasnodar Territory became known on July 17. According to the preliminary version, a technical malfunction could become the cause of the fall of the attack aircraft. The incident was caught on video.