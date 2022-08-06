The prosecutor’s office of the LPR stated that one person was killed during the shelling of Alchevsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

One person was killed during the shelling of the city of Alchevsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic, nine were injured, including a minor. This was stated by the prosecutor’s office of the LPR in its Telegram-channel.

“As a result of a direct hit by a shell in an apartment building, according to preliminary data, one civilian was killed, 9 were injured, including one minor,” the ministry said in a statement.

It became known that employees of the prosecutor’s office left for the place, according to the results of the check, a criminal case will be initiated under the articles of the Criminal Code of the LPR for the use of prohibited methods of warfare and genocide.

At present, the fire in the nine-story building, which arose as a result of a shell hit, has been extinguished. This was announced by the mayor of the city Albert Apshev, reports TASS. According to him, specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, explosives experts, representatives of the Joint Center for Coordination and Control (JCCC) are working on the spot.

Find out where the attack came from. According to the agency, 13 people were injured, including four children.

Earlier, the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic reported that ten servicemen of the DPR were killed in the current day, 23 were injured.