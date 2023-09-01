Investigators are working at the scene of an emergency in the capital, as a result of which a 19-year-old man died, Moslenta was told at the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow. Named the main version of the causes of the incident.

“The young man received injuries incompatible with life. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being investigated, ”said the representative of the department.

A criminal case has been initiated under part 1 of article 109 (“Causing death by negligence”) and part of article 222 (“Illegal storage of ammunition”) of the Criminal Code of Russia.

According to the investigation, a 19-year-old young man in a house on Meshcheryakova Street in Moscow received bodily injuries due to careless handling of an explosive object that has not yet been identified. He died in the hospital.

Investigators, forensic experts and experts are working at the scene, she added.

Earlier it was reported that during an explosion in an apartment in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area, a young man lost his arm.