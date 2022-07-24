Politico: four mercenaries from the US, Canada and Sweden were killed in Donbass in a week

Edition Politico reported the death of four foreign mercenaries who fought in the Donbass on the side of Ukraine. The commander of the detachment of foreigners of the special operations forces of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Ruslan Miroshnichenko told the media about this.

According to him, Americans Luc “Skywalker” Lucishin and Brian Young, Canadian Emile Antoine Roy-Sirois and Swedish citizen Edward Patrignani died there in a week. It is specified that they were part of the “special operations forces” of the Ukrainian territorial defense and were killed during shelling on July 18 near the village of Grigorievka.

Information about the two dead Americans was previously confirmed by the US State Department.

The dead citizens of the United States, Canada and Sweden are far from the only foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukrainian soldiers. Thus, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the death of 20 Belarusians who fought on the side of Kyiv. He specified that the regiment named after Kastus Kalinouski came under fire from Russian artillery.

Also, near Kharkov, the German mercenary Daniel Gerliani with the call sign Himalaya was liquidated. It is reported that he began to fight in the ranks of the Ukrainian Azov battalion from the beginning of the Russian special operation. According to reports, Himalaya died on June 3.

On June 9, a court in the DPR sentenced three foreign mercenaries to death: 48-year-old Briton Sean Pinner, his 28-year-old compatriot Aiden Aslin, and 21-year-old Moroccan Brahim Saadoun. All three were accused of mercenarism, the forcible seizure of power, and the commission of a crime by a group of people. Defense lawyers have appealed the verdict.

There are fewer foreigners fighting on the side of Kyiv

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a reduction in the number of mercenaries fighting on the side of Kyiv. In total, according to the agency, 7,107 mercenaries from 65 countries fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

2741 is the number of foreign mercenaries according to the Russian Ministry of Defense on July 12

These data were later confirmed by Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). According to him, over the past three weeks, their number has decreased from 3221 to 480 people.

To save their lives, they should have returned home immediately. Otherwise, they will either be destroyed or put on trial – just like mercenaries Maxim BuyakevichDeputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE

The Americans spoke about the “hell” in the Donbass

Earlier, American mercenaries fighting on the side of Kyiv called the events of a special military operation in Ukraine hell. They also talked about the loss of morale. According to former US Marine lieutenant colonel Ripley Rawlings, this was partly due to the way the Russian military fights. The foreigners themselves admit that the lack of supplies, delays in obtaining weapons promised by the West, and communication problems are to blame.

Moreover, the American television channel NBC found out that the mercenaries taking part in the hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to die in order not to be captured. As it became known to journalists, foreign servicemen carry special means for self-destruction. As the US Army veteran admitted, he always has a hand grenade tucked away with a rope tied to the ring to quickly pull it out to avoid capture. Other soldiers say they are ready to attack Russian soldiers with a knife if they run out of ammo. Some of the mercenaries also admitted that they carry an extra bullet in a separate pocket “just in case.”