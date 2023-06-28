Pskov governor Vedernikov: 14 soldiers were killed when the DRG entered the Belgorod region

When a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) entered the Belgorod region on June 4, 14 servicemen from the Pskov region were killed. This was announced by Governor Mikhail Vedernikov in a video message posted on his website. page in VKontakte.

“A difficult event that needs to be said is farewell to servicemen from Velikiye Luki, Pskov, Velikiye Luki, Novosokolnichesky, Pustoshkinsky and Opochetsky districts,” said the head of the Pskov region.

According to him, the funeral took place last week and this week. Vedernikov expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and also called military heroes.

On June 1, the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region came under massive shelling. The Ministry of Defense reported that up to two motorized infantry companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with tanks, attempted to break through in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod Region, and the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint. In addition, on June 4, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the Ukrainian DRG had attacked the border village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.