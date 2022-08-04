The authorities of Donetsk announced the deaths due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the farewell to Colonel Kachura

It became known about the dead due to the shelling of the Donetsk Drama Theater by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), where the farewell to the deceased colonel of the army of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Olga Kachura under the call sign Korsa took place. This is reported “Donetsk News Agency”.

According to preliminary data from the city authorities, as a result of the strike on the building of the Donbass Opera, where the farewell ceremony was held, there are dead. “It is noted that Ukrainian militants fired at least five shells of 155 mm caliber (NATO standard) in the Voroshilovsky district of the capital in the period from 10:20 to 10:28,” the newspaper writes.

The DAN correspondent also reported heavy smoke in the area.

Earlier, on August 4, it was reported about the intensive shelling of the center of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ceremony of farewell to Kachura did not begin – all those present were evacuated to shelters.

The death of the Colonel of the People’s Militia (NM) of the DPR, Olga Kachura, under the call sign Korsa, became known on August 3. A servicewoman was mortally wounded during shelling in Gorlovka.

Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded her the title of Hero of Russia.