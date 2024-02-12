A thermal power plant was damaged in the Ukrainian city of Dnieper

The thermal power plant (TPP) was damaged in the city of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk). Writes about this with reference to the DTEK company TASS.

As noted at the enterprise, electricity generation has been stopped. “The plant’s equipment was seriously damaged. The station stopped generating electricity,” the press service emphasized.

It is unknown which station we are talking about. According to Telegram-channel of the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua”, this is a thermal power plant in the city of Dnieper.

Earlier it became known that due to explosions in one of the eastern regions of Ukraine, a thermal power plant was damaged. In addition, a high-voltage line in one of the central regions of the country was damaged.