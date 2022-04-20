WSJ: U.S.-Saudi rifts escalate amid special operation in Ukraine

Relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia during the years in office of American leader Joe Biden have reached their lowest level in decades. The critical point in the interaction between the two countries became known The Wall Street Journal.

As the newspaper notes, relations between Washington and Riyadh have become especially aggravated against the backdrop of the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine. So, despite the fact that the White House insisted on increasing oil production by Saudi Arabia in order to reduce world prices for this type of energy carriers and deprive Moscow of a significant part of its income, the kingdom refused to take any measures in this direction.

Related materials:

According to the WSJ, the Americans sent their delegation to Riyadh three weeks after the start of the Russian special operation, but in Saudi Arabia they were met rather coldly. In addition, it is known that officials from the White House worked to organize a telephone conversation between Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in early February, but at the last moment the Saudi side refused to negotiate. However, in March, the crown prince took a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to maintaining its oil deal with Moscow.

In addition to the position of Saudi Arabia on the situation in Ukraine, the sharp negative reaction from the United States to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 contributed to the deterioration of relations between the countries. So, writes the WSJ, it was reported that during a meeting between Mohammed bin Salman and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in September last year, the Crown Prince yelled at the US representative after he raised the issue of Khashoggi’s murder. After that, he also allegedly said that Washington could forget about its request for an increase in oil production.

In 2021, the crown prince discussed with his father, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and advisers, a possible response to pressure from the White House, senior Saudi officials told the publication. One of the options considered was the release of more political prisoners, which would mean that Riyadh is making concessions to Washington. In the end, however, Mohammed bin Salman took a more aggressive foreign policy direction toward the United States and turned to the opportunity to strengthen nascent alliances with Russia and China.

In March, it was reported that Riyadh was concerned about the “restrained” US response to the Houthi missile strikes in Yemen, as well as the potential restoration of the Iranian nuclear agreement, which allegedly does not address the security concerns of the two countries. In addition, according to sources, Saudi Arabia wants Washington to grant legal immunity to the crown prince, as he faces a series of lawsuits in the United States.