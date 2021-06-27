Russian singer Marina Abrosimova, known as MakSim, is in critical condition. Previously, she was hospitalized in one of the capital’s clinics and put into an artificial coma. This is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda” with reference to the friends of the singer.

According to the source, a few days ago, the artist’s condition worsened and she was transferred to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), since the artificial lung ventilation (ALV) device could not cope. The publication notes that the ECMO method is used in the treatment of extremely severe patients with pneumonia in order to artificially saturate the patient’s blood with oxygen, thereby replacing lung function.

“Marina was transferred to ECMO two days ago. She is in a solitary ward with a separate observation post and a nurse. Doctors are still cautious in their forecasts, but hope for the best, ”the source quoted the newspaper as saying.

At the same time, the PR manager of the singer Yana Bogushevskaya did not confirm this information in an interview with FAN. She stated that the singer’s condition is assessed as “extremely difficult”, and stressed that she does not yet have other details of the performer’s treatment.

On June 16, it became known about the hospitalization of the singer. In her social networks, she said that on June 11 she felt unwell, but the test for COVID-19 was negative. “I performed on stage with a temperature of 39. On June 13, I did the test again, the result of which was again negative,” wrote Abrosimova.

On June 25, it was reported that the singer was found to have more than 70 percent of the lung damage.