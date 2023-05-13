Helicopter crashed in Klintsy, Bryansk region

The helicopter crashed in the city of Klintsy, Bryansk region. This was announced on Saturday, May 13 TASS from sources in the emergency services.

“The helicopter crashed in the city of Klintsy, according to preliminary data, due to an engine fire,” the source said.

The source noted that information about the victims, as well as the ownership of the helicopter, is currently being established. Emergency services left for the crash site.

At the same time, according to eyewitnesses, before the crash of the helicopter, an explosion was heard – it presumably occurred while still in the air, reports “Climb”. According to the publication, a fire started at the crash site of the aircraft, one of the blades fell right on the road.

Earlier, on May 12, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Mi-28 military helicopter had crashed in Crimea. It was clarified that as a result, two pilots died.