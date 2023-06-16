The commander of “Storm Z” Ali: Ukrainian DRG tried to break through under the cover of the IAEA column

The sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to break into the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region. About it TASS said the commander of the Storm Z unit with the call sign Ali.

According to him, the saboteurs planned to take advantage of the silence regime announced for the passage of a convoy with employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporozhye NPP. As a result of the ensuing battle, the DRG lost at least ten fighters and was driven back.

Earlier, adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern, Renat Karchaa, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the IAEA mission with the head of the organization, Rafael Grossi, who was returning to Ukraine. “As soon as the IAEA mission with Grossi arrived at the border, it began. There was not just shelling, there was a fight. They had to wait,” Karchaa said, accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire regime.