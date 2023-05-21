RIA Novosti: the suspect in the burning of the Koran against the backdrop of a mosque in Volgograd cooperated with the SBU

The suspect in the burning of the Koran in front of a mosque in Volgograd admitted that he collaborated with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). This is reported RIA News with reference to a law enforcement source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the detainee testified and admitted that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian curator.

How became known publication v1.ru, the detainee is a 19-year-old native of Ukraine. Presumably, he did this in exchange for a monetary reward.

A similar action with the burning of a holy book took place in Moscow in April. A criminal case was opened on the fact of the incident. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called the video with the burning of the Koran a Ukrainian provocation. He considered such incidents to be a “calling card” of Western liberals and stressed that “neither Muslims nor Orthodox” need them.