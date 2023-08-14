The continuation of the swimming season in Moscow after the passage of a cold atmospheric front was announced in his Telegram-channel leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Evgeny Tishkovets.

“Summer will confidently hold positions and increase the positive temperature deviation of the entire season by 0.5-1 degrees,” he wrote.

According to him, the water temperature this week will be 19-22 degrees. The forecaster added that around 25-30 degrees are expected in the capital and up to 32 degrees on Friday, August 18.

Earlier, forecaster Vilfand called the past weekend “velvet season.”