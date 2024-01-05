RIA Novosti: Negotiations on financing Ukraine continue in the US Congress

Negotiations in the US Congress to tighten border security and allocate funding for Ukraine continue. This was reported by RIA News source in the US Congress.

According to the agency's interlocutor, a breakthrough has not yet been achieved. “Attempts are being made to link additional funding for Ukraine with border security,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican from Louisiana Mike Johnson, noted that control of the southern border of the United States is now much more important than Ukraine for Republicans, and national security “begins at our borders.” According to Johnson, the current White House administration has not done anything meaningful to control the border with Mexico, while asking for billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.